Google Gemini can now auto-start Google Maps navigation on your phone

Google's Gemini might save you some time and effort now, as the assistant has been updated to auto-start Maps navigation when you issue commands. For instance, when you say or type "Navigate me to [X]," Gemini will display useful information such as distance, estimated time, and a link to Google Maps. The assistant will automatically start the navigation in Google Maps after a few seconds.

Gemini relies on various extensions to interact with other Google apps and services. Here, 9to5Google notes Gemini doesn't need to trigger the legacy Google Assistant to use the functionality and can handle it using the Google Maps extension.

The said functionality also works on iPhones when you use Gemini via the Google app. For the unversed, the Google Gemini app is an experimental AI assistant meant to replace the legacy assistant on Android devices. Meanwhile, Gemini is also the name of Google's large language model (LLM), which powers the assistant.

In the latest release notes for the Gemini app, Google said:

You can now use your voice to set reminders and calendar entries with the Gemini app if your Workspace extension is turned on in your Gemini app settings. Workspace extension availability varies by country. See more details here: https://support.google.com/gemini/answer/14579631#workspace_extension

Now when you ask for directions Gemini will automatically start navigation with Google Maps.

We updated voice commands to include auto submit. No need to hit the 'send' button anymore.

While Google has been adding more capabilities over time, Gemini still lacks some features supported by Google Assistant, for instance, Routines and the ability to issue "play music" commands. "Podcasts, news and radio stations, and third-party music providers aren’t currently supported in Gemini," according to Google.

It was recently reported that Apple is in talks with Google to let Gemini power iPhone's AI features. The company is also in negotiations with Baidu to bring similar features to iPhones in China. Speaking of Google Maps, the navigation app recently added support for AI summaries, trending lists, and customization options.