Crucial unveils T705, the fastest PCIe 5.0 SSD with speeds reaching up to 14.5GB per second

The SSD market is full of high-speed options, and today, Crucial is giving its competitors a run for their money. The Micron-owned company announced the T705, its new flagship solid-state drive.

The T705 is what Crucial calls a "fully optimized Gen5 masterpiece" that "takes PCIe 5.0 performance to the next level," with speeds reaching up to 14.5GB/s, which is significantly faster speeds than its predecessor, the T700. Crucial promises 20% faster random write speeds and 18% faster sequential read, all within the same power envelope as the previous flagship.

Crucial is using the same Phison controller as the previous-gen model, but faster 232-layer TLC NAND chips allow for notably higher read and write speeds. Customers can pick between three storage configurations: 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB.

Like other manufacturers, Crucial lets you spec your SSD with a built-in heatsink made of aluminum and copper. If your motherboard already has heatsinks for solid-state drives, you can go for a cheaper variant without a heatsink. Just keep in mind that a heatsink is a must for a high-performance PCIe 5.0 SSD, which can throttle hard if not cooled properly.

In addition, the manufacturer offers a white 2TB limited edition for those wanting to build a computer out of white components. For better or for worse, depending on who you ask, the T705 has zero RGB lights, so look elsewhere if lights are a must for your SSD.

Crucial T705 Interface PCIe Gen 5.0 x4, NVMe 2.0, M2 2280 Storage 1TB 2TB 4TB Endurance TBW 600TB 1200TB 2400TB Speed 13,600MB/s seq read

10,200MB/s seq write 14,500MB/s seq read

12,700MB/s seq write 14,100MB/s seq read

12,600MB/s seq write Warranty 5-year limited warranty Price $259 with heatsink

$239 without heatsink $483 with heatsink (SE)

$439 with heatsink

$399 without heatsink $729 with heatsink

$713 without heatsink

The Crucial T705 is now available for preorder on the official website. Shipments begin on March 12, 2024. The drive will also be available in select retailers.