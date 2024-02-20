Crucial unveils T705, the fastest PCIe 5.0 SSD with speeds reaching up to 14.5GB per second

The SSD market is full of high-speed options, and today, Crucial is giving its competitors a run for their money. The Micron-owned company announced the T705, its new flagship solid-state drive.
The T705 is what Crucial calls a "fully optimized Gen5 masterpiece" that "takes PCIe 5.0 performance to the next level," with speeds reaching up to 14.5GB/s, which is significantly faster speeds than its predecessor, the T700. Crucial promises 20% faster random write speeds and 18% faster sequential read, all within the same power envelope as the previous flagship.
Crucial is using the same Phison controller as the previous-gen model, but faster 232-layer TLC NAND chips allow for notably higher read and write speeds. Customers can pick between three storage configurations: 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB.
Like other manufacturers, Crucial lets you spec your SSD with a built-in heatsink made of aluminum and copper. If your motherboard already has heatsinks for solid-state drives, you can go for a cheaper variant without a heatsink. Just keep in mind that a heatsink is a must for a high-performance PCIe 5.0 SSD, which can throttle hard if not cooled properly.
In addition, the manufacturer offers a white 2TB limited edition for those wanting to build a computer out of white components. For better or for worse, depending on who you ask, the T705 has zero RGB lights, so look elsewhere if lights are a must for your SSD.
|Crucial T705
|Interface
|PCIe Gen 5.0 x4, NVMe 2.0, M2 2280
|Storage
|1TB
|2TB
|4TB
|Endurance TBW
|600TB
|1200TB
|2400TB
|Speed
|13,600MB/s seq read
10,200MB/s seq write
|14,500MB/s seq read
12,700MB/s seq write
|14,100MB/s seq read
12,600MB/s seq write
|Warranty
|5-year limited warranty
|Price
|$259 with heatsink
$239 without heatsink
|$483 with heatsink (SE)
$439 with heatsink
$399 without heatsink
|$729 with heatsink
$713 without heatsink
The Crucial T705 is now available for preorder on the official website. Shipments begin on March 12, 2024. The drive will also be available in select retailers.
