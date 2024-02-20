When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Crucial unveils T705, the fastest PCIe 5.0 SSD with speeds reaching up to 14.5GB per second

The Crucial T705 SSD

The SSD market is full of high-speed options, and today, Crucial is giving its competitors a run for their money. The Micron-owned company announced the T705, its new flagship solid-state drive.

The T705 is what Crucial calls a "fully optimized Gen5 masterpiece" that "takes PCIe 5.0 performance to the next level," with speeds reaching up to 14.5GB/s, which is significantly faster speeds than its predecessor, the T700. Crucial promises 20% faster random write speeds and 18% faster sequential read, all within the same power envelope as the previous flagship.

Crucial is using the same Phison controller as the previous-gen model, but faster 232-layer TLC NAND chips allow for notably higher read and write speeds. Customers can pick between three storage configurations: 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB.

Like other manufacturers, Crucial lets you spec your SSD with a built-in heatsink made of aluminum and copper. If your motherboard already has heatsinks for solid-state drives, you can go for a cheaper variant without a heatsink. Just keep in mind that a heatsink is a must for a high-performance PCIe 5.0 SSD, which can throttle hard if not cooled properly.

The Crucial T705 SSD

In addition, the manufacturer offers a white 2TB limited edition for those wanting to build a computer out of white components. For better or for worse, depending on who you ask, the T705 has zero RGB lights, so look elsewhere if lights are a must for your SSD.

The Crucial T705 SSD

Crucial T705
Interface PCIe Gen 5.0 x4, NVMe 2.0, M2 2280
Storage 1TB 2TB 4TB
Endurance TBW 600TB 1200TB 2400TB
Speed 13,600MB/s seq read
10,200MB/s seq write		 14,500MB/s seq read
12,700MB/s seq write		 14,100MB/s seq read
12,600MB/s seq write
Warranty 5-year limited warranty
Price $259 with heatsink
$239 without heatsink		 $483 with heatsink (SE)
$439 with heatsink
$399 without heatsink		 $729 with heatsink
$713 without heatsink

The Crucial T705 is now available for preorder on the official website. Shipments begin on March 12, 2024. The drive will also be available in select retailers.

