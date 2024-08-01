Multiple pirate streaming apps removed after making their return to the App Store

Apple has strict rules in place that developers need to follow to distribute their apps. However, quite often it is seen that some apps trick Apple into granting approval to be distributed on the App Store and get listed.

This recently happened with a pirate streaming app. But following a report by 9To5Google, Apple took the matter into its own hands and removed multiple pirate streaming apps from the App Store. But it seems like the developers have once again tricked Apple into approving not just one, but multiple pirate streaming apps.

The apps are called "Collect Cards" and are published by different developers. Notably, these apps have the same features, and the description and screenshots of the app show a simple interface, not highlighting anything related to streaming movies or TV shows.

However, once you install and open the app, it will show you a catalog of movies and shows from different streaming services, including Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and even Apple TV+. According to 9To5Google, these apps trick App Store Review by applying a geofence, hiding their real functions and features for users in the US.

As of now, Apple has taken down multiple pirate streaming apps listed on the App Store, which let you stream the latest movies and shows from popular streaming platforms on your iPhones and iPads. These apps were available in many countries across the world and have great ratings, for obvious reasons.

Previously, a similar app called "Collect Cards: Store box" (now removed) was available on the App Store. Interestingly, the app reached top #2 of the most downloaded apps in the App Store in Brazil. Speaking of the current situation, the pirate streaming apps seem to have been allegedly removed from the App Store.