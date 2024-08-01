Fresh leak shows off the Apple iPhone 16 Pro in three colors

After leaking the dummy units of the vanilla iPhone 16, which revealed the potential color options of the phone, tipster Sonny Dickson is back, this time with the dummy units of the iPhone 16 Pro. Similar to last time, the iPhone 16 Pro dummy units show off the device in three colors.

Recently, it was reported that the iPhone 16 Pro Max, and presumably the iPhone 16 Pro as well, will feature a new color with a bronze hue. This was expected to replace the Blue Titanium color introduced with the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max.

Now, the fresh leak shows off the iPhone 16 Pro Max in three titanium shades: black, white, and gray. It goes in line with a previous leak by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Kuo earlier claimed that this year's iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max would arrive in four colors, i.e., Natural Titanium, Rose Titanium, White Titanium, and Black Titanium.

Three of the four color options are already shown via the dummy units, whereas the Rose Titanium color is expected to be the new bronze hue color option.

One of the highlights of the leaked iPhone 16 Pro dummy units is that the black color has a darker shade compared to the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max's black color. On this year's iPhone Pro models, Apple is expected to pack bigger camera sensors.

Moreover, the displays on the iPhone 16 lineup are speculated to be 20% brighter than before, thanks to the Samsung M14 OLED panels. The iPhone 16 series' bezels are also rumored to get thinner, in fact, the thinnest of any smartphone.

Some other rumored features of this year's iPhone 16 series include faster charging speeds for the Pro models, 5x optical zoom on the iPhone 16 Pro model, color-infused glass back, a vertical camera module on the standard iPhone 16 model, etc.

