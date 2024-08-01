The 65-inch LG OLED B4 Series 4K Smart TV is now reduced by $1,000

If you're looking for a premium television then consider taking a look at the 65-inch LG OLED B4 Series 4K Smart TV (OLED65B4PUA). Right now it is available for $1,496.99 - that's 40% below its list price of $2,499.99 so you're saving a massive $1,000 and the best thing is that this model came out this year.

Despite the high price, Amazon has managed to shift 50+ units in the past month and it has a five-star rating. It is shipped and sold by Amazon.com so there won't be interactions with problematic third-party sellers and it's eligible for a 30-day refund or replacement if you don't like it or have issues.

At the core of this television is LG's α8 AI processor. It can detect the kind of content you're watching and automatically pick the ideal setting or fine-tune the picture for the best experience. This powerful processor also lets you properly utilize the large display with a feature called Multi View where you can watch two screens at once.

Another good thing about this TV is that you won't be getting a shoddy software experience. Instead, you'll get WebOS 24 which has a clean interface, good performance, and plenty of features including support for favorite streaming apps and LG Channels which gives you 300+ free channels related to sports, fitness, cooking, and more.

If you're more of a gamer, this TV supports a 0.1ms response time and 120Hz refresh rate. It also supports Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium, and VRR to enhance gaming quality. There are four HDMI 2.1 inputs and there is an LG Game Dashboard and Game Optimizer.

Finally, with the 65-inch LG OLED B4 Series Smart TV you'll get Dolby Vision for great color, contrast, and brightness; Dolby Atmos for great sound; and Filmmaker Mode which allows you to view the movie just as the director wanted it to be seen with all the correct settings chosen - this is a must-have for film buffs.

