Need iPhone 16 parts? Apple is now selling them for DIY repairs

After dropping the iPhone 16 and 16 Pro, Apple set up shop on its self-service repair store, where you can now grab parts for these new models. If you’ve cracked your camera, screen, or back glass, you can get official replacements.

Prices aren’t exactly low, though: a new camera costs $169 for the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus, while the 16 Pro and Pro Max cameras jump to $249. For screens, you’re looking at $279 to $379, depending on the model. Batteries are $99 (or $119 for the Pro). Need the tools, too? Apple rents out a full kit for $49.

Repairing your own iPhone is way less scary these days, thanks to Apple easing up on DIY repair options. Doing it yourself can be a big money-saver, especially if you find used parts—something Apple now says is A-okay. They’ve even mentioned plans to support more budget-friendly third-party parts, so cheaper batteries and screens could be an option soon.

Apple’s history with “right to repair” is a bit of a saga. For years, they were totally against letting regular users or independent shops fix Apple devices. They claimed it was about safety and data protection, but it usually meant users had to go through Apple’s service or one of its authorized shops, which could get pricey.

The big change came around 2021, when Apple said it would start selling repair kits, parts, and tools for models like the iPhone 12 and 13. Apple didn’t make this move just because they wanted to—pressure from lawmakers, especially in states like California and New York, was building. Right-to-repair laws were gaining traction, and the FTC was saying that Apple’s restrictions hurt customers, increased costs, and made e-waste worse.

So, this whole journey has seen Apple slowly open up to the idea of letting people fix their own stuff. Today, their self-repair program covers iPhones and some Macs, and they’re starting to support laws that let users access tools and parts more easily. It’s still a limited approach, but it’s way more than Apple would’ve offered a few years ago.

Via: The Verge