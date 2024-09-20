Here's the battery capacity information of the iPhone 16 models

It was recently reported that the standard iPhone 16 models are being assembled in Brazil, alongside China and India. Now, another important piece of information is coming from Brazil, which reveals the battery capacities of all the iPhone 16 models.

According to Brazilian regulatory filings (via BlogoiPhone), we now have the purported information about the battery size for each iPhone 16 model. Apple typically never discloses exact battery details for its products and simply mentions how it is better compared to the previous generation iPhones.

For most users, that would be sufficient, but having information about the exact details can be helpful for some. The Brazilian regulatory filing Anatel reveals that:

‌ iPhone 16‌ : Comes with a 3,561mAh battery

: Comes with a 3,561mAh battery iPhone 16‌ Plus : Comes with a 4,674mAh battery

: Comes with a 4,674mAh battery iPhone 16 Pro : Comes with a 3,582mAh battery

: Comes with a 3,582mAh battery iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max: Comes with a 4,685mAh battery

The above details also make it easier to compare the battery life with the previous generation models, the details of which weren't revealed officially, but through similar filings in the past. Here's how the iPhone 16 models compare to the iPhone 15 models, based on the battery information of the former.

Model iPhone 16 series battery capacity iPhone 15 series battery capacity Base 3,561mAh 3,349mAh Plus 4,674mAh 4,383mAh Pro 3,582mAh 3,274mAh Pro Max 4,685mAh 4,422mAh

Based on the above data, the biggest battery capacity increase is visible on the iPhone 16 Pro model. Compared to the iPhone 15 Pro, it is 9.4% bigger.

Besides, it isn't a good idea to compare Apple iPhone batteries to Android flagships, because, Apple has different app optimization strategies compared to Android phones. Despite batteries ranging between 3,400 to 4,500mAh, iPhones may still offer better battery life than some Android phones even with 5,000mAh batteries.

Additionally, it was also revealed previously that Apple has increased the iPhone 16 and 16 Pro models charging speeds up to 45W. So, this year, it appears that Apple has done a good chunk of work on iPhone's batteries.