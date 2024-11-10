Android update to streamline public Wi-Fi logins

Public Wi-Fi can be a lifesaver when you're on the go, but the login process can often be frustrating. Typically, you're directed to a captive portal login page, a separate window from your browser, that may not recognize your saved passwords. However, an upcoming Android update promises to simplify this process using Android Custom Tabs.

Currently, when you connect to a public Wi-Fi network, you're redirected to a captive portal login page that opens within the Android System WebView app. This setup blocks autofill, preventing your device from automatically inserting saved login credentials. The inconvenience is undeniable—you’re forced to manually enter your username and password, which can be tedious, especially on mobile devices.

Google aims to address this with an update that will open captive portal login pages within Android Custom Tabs instead of the System WebView. In simpler terms, ﻿when you connect to a public Wi-Fi network in the future, the login page will appear within a window that resembles your usual browser. This seemingly minor change enables the autofill functionality, allowing your device to recognize the login page and prompt you to use your saved credentials. The feature is currently disabled by default but is expected to go live soon.

Although they don't fully display web content within the app like WebViews, Custom Tabs have access to your saved passwords, browsing sessions, addresses, and payment methods, making them ideal for tasks like logging into captive portals. The Android System WebView, the current platform for captive portal logins, lacks these advanced features.

While this update will undoubtedly make the login process more convenient, it's still important to be careful when using public Wi-Fi networks. These networks are often unsecured and can be vulnerable to various security threats. For safety, avoid accessing sensitive information, like banking details or personal emails, while connected to public Wi-Fi.