Apple reveals up to $1,000 in savings for iPhone 16 upgrades

US customers looking to upgrade to the new iPhone 16 will be able to save up to $1,000 with carrier promotions, Apple has revealed. It said that customers will be able to trade in an iPhone 12 or newer to receive $180 to $650 in credit to put towards their upgrade. If you are planning to buy an iPhone 16 Pro with a carrier promotion via Apple then you can extend those credits to cover $1,000 of your purchase.

One of the best carrier deals on offer here comes from Boost Mobile. New customers to the network can get $1,000 in credit with no trade-in required. You can get even more credit towards your service plan if you do decide to trade in an iPhone though.

To help users upgrade their devices, Apple has updated the Apple Store app so shoppers can receive personalized iPhone recommendations based on their device history. The app will also provide preselected suggested configurations.

Apple will also be offering an online service called Personal Setup. Customers who buy directly from Apple will be able to experience on-demand one-on-one sessions with an Apple Specialist for guided help in transferring their data, customizing their settings, exploring iOS 18, and getting the most out of Apple's apps.

The nice thing about iPhones is that they manage to maintain much more of their value than Android devices, for this reason, when you trade in, you can potentially get more credit toward your next device. Given that Apple does have trade-ins available, all iPhone users should check if it's worth trading in after two or three years to get a new device. Not only does this keep you up-to-date but Apple will recycle your old phone, reducing planetary harm, and you'll save money. Holding onto your old phone to save money may be more detrimental to your wallet.

Apple will open pre-orders for the new iPhone 16 series on Friday (September 13) at 5 a.m. PDT. The new iPhone, alongside the new Apple Watches and AirPods, will be released on September 20.

Source: Apple