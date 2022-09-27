Netflix Games gets gamer handles plus two new games

Netflix has announced that it’s launching game handles for users of Netflix Games. This will allow players to create a unique public username that’s used across all Netflix games and allows players to more easily discover each other, make friends, and play against one another. Today also sees the launch of SpongeBob: Get Cooking and Desta: The Memories Between.

Setting up a game handle is straight forward on both Android and iOS. Open up the Netflix mobile app, then follow the instructions based the device you have:

On iOS : Download Rival Pirates or Lucky Luna for prompts you to select your gamer handle in-game

: Download Rival Pirates or Lucky Luna for prompts you to select your gamer handle in-game On Android: Select the games tab in the navigation bar and find the banner that says ‘Create your Netflix game handle’

The game handles will be visible in different places depending on the games you play. In Rival Pirates you should see other players’ names as you're competing in multiplayer, while in Dominoes Café and Lucky Luna you will see other game handles in the leaderboards.

Earlier this week, the company announced that it was creating a game studio that would be based in Helsinki, Finland. The fact that Netflix is still ploughing time, money, and resources into Netflix Games at a time of almost-a-recession suggeststhat the company is committed to gaming. The firm said there are a number of games that it will be launching in the autumn, so look out for those arrivals.