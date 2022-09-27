Visual Studio for Mac 17.4 Preview 2.1 offers improved support for upcoming .Net 7 and more

After releasing Visual Studio 2022 17.4 Preview 2 two weeks back, Microsoft has now announced the release of Visual Studio for Mac 17.4 Preview 2.1. The second preview release of Visual Studio for Mac 17.4 is aimed at addressing customer feedback and enhancing user experience.

This release brings a number of updates including single click to restart debugging, shell improvements, editor improvements, installation without Rosetta, and improved support for the upcoming .NET 7.

The toolbar now has a new restart button (circular arrow icon) that you can click when debugging. Along with the return of the Class tool window, users can now once again drag and drop documents into side-by-side editors or drag them out into a floating window. A new UI in the editor offers an improved experience for users.

In addition, users do not need to enable Rosetta first to install Visual Studio for Mac; however, in some cases Rosetta is required, and the prompt will appear if it is not already enabled. The enhanced support for the upcoming .NET 7 in November also includes .NET MAUI apps built with .NET 7.

You can download Visual Studio for Mac v17.4 Preview 2.1 by heading over to the dedicated webpage here. To find out more about the latest enhancements in this release, you can go through the preview release notes here.