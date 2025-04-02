New dynamic background, theme, and more hit Xbox celebrating Microsoft's 50th anniversary

Microsoft's 50th birthday is almost here, and Xbox is also a part of the celebrations. The 20-year-old gaming brand is rising to the occasion with several themed digital goodies for gamers, including a new dynamic background, profile theme, badge, and a new Microsoft Solitaire theme.

"As we get ready to celebrate Microsoft’s 50th Anniversary on Friday, April 4, we honor the game-changing memories you’ve made, and the games you’ve played, over five decades with us," said the company today. "This journey was only made possible by you—our players and developers around the world.​"

The 50th-anniversary dynamic background touts many of the biggest gaming brands that are currently under the studio, including Master Chief, Marcus Fenix, Vault Boy, Doom Guy, and much more. To apply the new dynamic background, Xbox console owners can open the Guide, then head to 'Profile & system > Settings > General > Personalization > My background > Dynamic backgrounds' to find it.

Applying the new Microsoft 50th anniversary console profile theme is a similar setup, involving opening the Guide, then heading to 'My profile > Customize profile > Change theme.'

Here are the steps to claim the exclusive badge, which involves joining the Xbox Insider Program on PC or a console:

First, you must join – or be an existing member of – the Xbox Insider Program. See here for how to join.

Launch the Xbox Insider Hub on console or PC (if you don’t already have the app, search for it in the store).

Select ‘Previews’ on the left navigation menu.

Click ’50th Anniversary Badge’ under the ‘Available’ section.

Join the preview!

Finally, the 50th Anniversary Theme for Microsoft Solitaire is available to claim on Windows, adding a custom background, deck style, and themed card backs. To grab this, head to the Themes menu found in-game and download the special Microsoft 50th pack from there.