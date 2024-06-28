New Microsoft Teams features revealed for June including intelligent message translation

It's the end of June, which means Microsoft has created a new blog post that covers all of the new features and improvements it has added to its Teams service for the entire month. We have already reported on some of these Teams additions, including a new Custom Tone feature for creating Teams chat messages, a new optimization architecture for virtual desktops and new improvements for its Mech 3D avatar and settings.

Today's blog post also mentions a new translation feature for Teams. Microsoft says:

When you get a message in a different language, you will see a suggestion to translate the message into your preferred language. Additionally, in your translation settings, you can select which languages you don't want to translate, and whether to translate messages automatically. These features reduce the need for manual translation or switching between apps, streamlining the workflow, saving valuable time and enhancing communication and collaboration across different language speakers.

The blog also says there's a new Meet Now feature which lets user quickly launch a more informal group chat. Also, the user interface for Teams message compositions has gotten a refresh:

The redesign offers a cleaner layout and better-organized options directly from the compose box, enabling quick access to frequently used functions like message editing, emoji insertion, Loop components, and Copilot assistance.

Teams meetings can now access a new plugin to connect to Copilot for Sales so it can offer assistance and suggestions for a company's sales employees during a Teams session.

Text-only Teams meeting transcriptions will now automatically be saved to to the OneDrive for Business folder of the meeting organizer. Microsoft plans to deprecate storing Teams meeting transcription files via Exchange Online sometime in the coming weeks. Team admins can now set up blocks so that only certain employees can download meeting transcripts.