More improvements are coming to Microsoft Mesh 3D avatar and virtual spaces for Teams users

After a number of months in a public preview mode, Microsoft added its Mesh 3D avatar and virtual spaces technology for users in Microsoft Teams in January, both on the PC version and on virtual reality headsets like the Meta Quest products.

Today, Microsoft announced some new improvements and additions for users of the Mesh platform. In a blog post, stated that some users who made their own Mesh avatars were a bit overwhelmed by the large number of choices they could use. So Microsoft is testing a new avatar creation feature with the assistance of AI learning. The blog post states:

AI algorithms will analyze the visual features in your submitted photo to predict the best possible matches for your face shape, hair, eyewear, and facial hair. These best matches are combined to create three avatar options for you to choose from.

This new feature will launch in a public preview form later in June. In July, users will be able to access emotes as another way to communicate in the Mesh virtual environments.

Microsoft is also adding a new virtual place for Mesh-based Teams meetings. This space looks like a big conference room where avatars can sit and see each other while they hold their scheduled meeting. This new workspace virtual environment will be available in June, again as a public preview.

Also in June, Microsoft will add new visual perspectives for Mesh users, including first-person, third-person, and third-person wide view options. In July, it will also add better personal boundaries for those avatars. In August, another public preview test will offer improvements for reading content like a PowerPoint presentation when shared in a Mesh Teams meeting.

Finally, businesses who use Mesh for Teams meetings but want to create a custom experience will soon get more options as well. It states:

First, we’ll release an improved customization experience with a more streamlined process for event setup, an easier way to place objects in the space, and turnkey event templates. We’ve also invested in new ways to enable presenters to connect more meaningfully with their audiences. Larger events require multiple rooms to accommodate more attendees. To support this experience, we will enable presenters to visualize reactions of every attendee across all rooms while they present to help capture important real-time audience feedback.

Mesh meeting presenters will also be able to switch between rooms if they want to chat with smaller meeting groups. All of these customization features will be added in early July.