Microsoft confirms issues with Windows Insider Program settings page in Windows

Microsoft has just confirmed that the Windows Insider Program Settings page in Windows 11 and 10 is having some problems with connecting to the servers. Instead of showing available options, as usual, the app would display the following message:

We can't reach the Windows Insider Program right now. Please try again later or check the forums for info.

Here is a screenshot of the error:

This appears to be a server-side issue, which means a fix should not require any action from end users. In addition, this hiccup should not affect your ability to download and install any update should Microsoft push once while working on fixing the broken settings page. Here is what the official account of the Windows Insider Program on what used to be Twitter posted about it:

We're aware of an issue where #WindowsInsiders trying to access WIP settings receive a "can't reach the WIP program" message.



This is a service side hiccup. No changes are required on your device. Hold tight! OS updates are not affected if any are released. 😉#HappyFriday! pic.twitter.com/HD4IbI2TqP — Windows Insider Program (@windowsinsider) June 28, 2024

There is no information on how much time it will take for Microsoft to fix the stricken page. We will update this post once there is more information or when the problem is resolved.

Speaking of preview updates, Microsoft recently pulled the latest non-security optional update for Windows 11. The company detected that the release was causing significant problems on systems that use virtualization software, resulting in computers failing to boot and getting stuck in an infinite restart cycle.

The problem is less likely to hit home users, plus Windows 10 users are completely immune to it. Therefore, you can go get those optional fixes, which include some much-needed patches for the taskbar and jump lists.