Google delivers AI, camera, and security upgrades with October Pixel Drop

Google just announced its latest Pixel Drop software update, an umbrella package of new features and improvements for Pixel phones, tablets, and watches.

Firstly, it introduces Audio Magic Eraser for video on Pixel phones, which lets users select desired and undesired audio in videos, like wind noise or crowd noise. Now, distracting sounds in the background will be eliminated so the thing a user wants in the video can be heard clearly.

Underwater photography is also getting improved. Pixel users will be able to capture better quality photos and video when using their phone in a waterproof case, like when snorkeling. Colors and details will look more accurate and vivid underwater.

Astrophotography in Night Sight mode will get a dedicated option in the Camera app, and users will be able to capture beautiful photos of the night sky with a few taps via a slider. Other camera enhancements involve the use of the thermal sensor camera on Pixel to measure surface temperatures and taking low-light Night Sight photos directly within third-party apps.

On Pixel watches, users can now add a prominent tile for a frequently contacted person to call or message them quickly with one tap. Similarly, reacting to an email on your smartwatch is coming with the Gmail app on Pixel Watch: it will make sending emoji responses from the wrist possible.

Gemini, Google's conversational AI, is also getting new features. Hands-free use of Gemini is here, provided you have a pair of Pixel Buds. More languages are being added, including German and Portuguese, as well as support for Gemini Live.

Across devices, Google Assistant gets smarter through new language support and hands-free access on Pixel Buds. Other Pixel Drop additions include private app spaces on Pixel phones, pollen tracking on weather apps, theft protection, and Loss of Pulse Detection arriving in more countries for owners of Pixel Watch 3.