Google resumes rolling out Wear OS 5 update for Pixel Watch 1 and 2

Google is finally resuming the roll-out of Wear OS 5 update for the Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2. Notably, the update was halted shortly after it began rolling out in October, as users started experiencing problems such as the watch becoming unresponsive, the display showing black screen, and other problems.

Google announced that it is bundling the Wear OS 5 update for the Pixel Watch 1 and 2 with the November 2024 update, which is also available for the Pixel Watch 3. The new update for global Pixel watches arrives with the model number AW2A.241105.012, whereas models in France are getting the update as AW2A.241105.013 for Pixel watch LTE models with Orange cellular service.

While the Pixel Watch 1 and 2 get upgraded to Wear OS 5, the update fixes multiple bugs for the Pixel Watch 3. Although Google has shared a changelog for the update, it isn't as detailed as the one Verizon has posted. The update for the Pixel Watch 1, 2, and 3 addresses the following issues:

Pixel Watch update The current software update: Provided the most up to date Android security patches on your device.

Provided general performance and stability improvements.

Addressed a rare issue that caused a white Splash to appear when navigating to the watch face by pressing the Crown. Pixel Watch 2 and Watch 3 update The current software update: Provided the most up to date Android security patches on your device.

Provided general performance and stability improvements.

Addressed the following issues: A white Splash would appear when navigating to the watch face by pressing the Crown (rare). The watch face wouldn't load on reboot. Bluetooth® was failing due to a connection loss. Old, completed calls were still displaying as active.



Google has also mentioned an unexpected tidbit. It mentions that the next update for all three Pixel Watch models won't be pushed until March 2025. So, this will be the update that your watches will have to carry for the next 3-4 months.