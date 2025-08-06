Latest Pixel update finally fixes button navigation issues

Google's Pixel handsets are an enticing option for people who want a more vanilla version of Android directly from Google, while also leveraging premium hardware. However, it can become annoying when your expensive phone developed firsthand by Google itself runs into software issues that remain for months. Google has now finally fixed one such problem in its Pixel devices.

A few hours ago, Google began rolling out the August update for supported Pixel devices running Android 16. Importantly, it finally fixes a bug that has existed at least since June according to The Verge. Basically, for the past month or so, many Pixel owners have been complaining that following software updates in June, the navigation buttons and gestures on their device occasionally become unresponsive.

For example, the back button in the three-button navigation system needs to be pressed multiple times before the operating system finally registers it. Google has now finally patched this problem, though it says that it only occurred under specific conditions on the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and Pixel 9a.

In addition, the August update has also resolved a problem for the aforementioned devices where the scheduled dark theme wouldn't work as expected. There are also general system stability improvements in tow too. In addition, it also contains a patch for the high severity CVE-2025-26784 security vulnerability that permitted out-of-bounds write operations.

Overall, you should see the following software versions on the devices below after installing the August 2025 update:

Pixel 6: BP2A.250605.031.A5

BP2A.250605.031.A5 Pixel 6 Pro: BP2A.250605.031.A5

BP2A.250605.031.A5 Pixel 6a: BP2A.250705.008.A1

BP2A.250705.008.A1 Pixel 7: BP2A.250805.005

BP2A.250805.005 Pixel 7 Pro: BP2A.250805.005

BP2A.250805.005 Pixel 7a: BP2A.250805.005

BP2A.250805.005 Pixel Tablet: BP2A.250805.005

BP2A.250805.005 Pixel Fold: BP2A.250805.005

BP2A.250805.005 Pixel 8: BP2A.250805.005

BP2A.250805.005 Pixel 8 Pro: BP2A.250805.005

BP2A.250805.005 Pixel 8a: BP2A.250805.005

BP2A.250805.005 Pixel 9: BP2A.250805.005

BP2A.250805.005 Pixel 9 Pro: BP2A.250805.005

BP2A.250805.005 Pixel 9 Pro XL: BP2A.250805.005

BP2A.250805.005 Pixel 9 Pro Fold: BP2A.250805.005

BP2A.250805.005 Pixel 9a: BP2A.250805.005

If you don't see the over-the-air (OTA) update on your Pixel device just yet, don't worry as updates are gradually rolled out in phases spanning a few days.