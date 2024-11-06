New report reveals the exact Android 16 launch date

Google has already confirmed that the next Android operating system, Android 16, will launch earlier than usual in Q2 of 2025. Now, a new leak reveals the exact date when the operating system could arrive on supported Pixel devices.

According to a new claim, Android 16 will launch on June 3, 2025. Notably, it will be launched simultaneously for both Google's Android Open Source Project (AOSP) and as OTA updates for Pixel phones. As per Google's timeline, the major Q2 OTA update will be followed by a minor SDK release in Q4 of 2025 to improve the stability of Android 16.

If Android 16 releases in June, then it will be a full 2-3 months earlier than usual since Android 15 started rolling out to Pixel 9 series last month. Google notes that the main reason for the early launch of Android 16 is to allow partner devices to get onboard as quickly as possible. Thanks to the early release, devices launching in July, August, and even September would have the window to launch with Android 16, at least on paper.

Additionally, two-point updates and faster deployment enable developers and OEMs to take advantage of new AI features quickly. Google notes, "Q4 minor release will pick up feature updates, optimizations, and bug fixes since the major release. It will also include new developer APIs, but will not include any app-impacting behavior changes."

The early launch of Android 16 will also help Google introduce Pixel 10 next year, sometime in August, which is the same timeline as this year's Pixel 9 series. However, while the Pixel 9 series didn't debut with the latest OS out of the box, that may not be the case with Pixel 10.

The next version of Android OS, Android 16, has been officially confirmed to be known as "Baklava," which isn't something anybody expected. Although we haven't had dessert code names since Android 9 "Pie" in 2018, subsequent Android versions had internal dessert code names: Android 10 was "Quince Tart," Android 11 was "Red Velvet Cake," Android 12 was "Snow Cone," Android 13 was "Tiramisu," and Android 14 was "Upside Down Cake."

Android 15 was called "Vanilla Ice Cream." However, the Android 16 named "Baklava" breaks the pattern, as the next Android version should have a dessert name that starts with the letter "W." Whatever the name may be, everyone is hopeful that "Baklava" is as tasteful as the real dessert.

Source: Android Headlines