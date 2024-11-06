Apple's iOS 18.2 update might tell you how long iPhone charging will take

As Apple prepares for the release of the iOS 18.2 software update, evidence from its developer betas suggests it will be packed with features like Genmoji and an upgraded Mail app. In a code dive, 9To5Mac reports finding a new framework called "BatteryIntelligence," which provides an estimate of how long it will take to charge your iPhone.

The framework was found in the code of iOS 18.2 developer beta 2, released on Monday. BatteryIntelligence isn’t fully functional at the moment, but based on its implementation, here’s how it works: the user inputs a charge limit (say, 85%), and BatteryIntelligence provides an estimate of how long it will take to reach that limit. Restricting estimates only to 100% (full charge) isn't very useful, so this new feature provides more flexibility for users aiming to manage battery health better.

This isn’t Apple’s first time working on a battery-related feature; in iOS 18, users could set a maximum charge limit to help preserve battery health.

Now, you might be thinking, “Doesn't Android already have this?” Apple is known to "borrow" features from other ecosystems—yes, Android users have enjoyed this feature for a while, and now it’s coming to iPhones with iOS 18.2. Estimated charging times aren’t entirely new for Apple either, as MacBooks have had this functionality for some time.

The iOS 18.2 beta 2 update also introduces various features: users can subscribe to ChatGPT Plus directly from the iOS settings app, and the Notes app now includes a "Create Image" option in the context menu when text is highlighted. In addition, the Find My app now supports sharing lost item locations via web-accessible links, available to non-Apple users as well. Other enhancements include the ability to use iPhone mirroring on a Mac while connected to your iPhone's hotspot, as well as new Shortcut Actions in the Fitness app.