Some customers are reporting issues with Amazon's new Kindle Colorsoft

Amazon recently launched the $299.97 Kindle Colorsoft, its first e-reader with a color display, but some early buyers are not happy with it. Users on the Kindle subreddit shared their experiences with the new device, expressing discontent with the display quality.

One user, u/TheVloginator, was excited about the Colorsoft, thinking it would be a big upgrade from their Paperwhite Gen 10. However, their excitement faded quickly when the Colorsoft arrived with a noticeable yellow tint at the bottom of the screen. They also mentioned that the text didn’t look as sharp as on the Paperwhite Gen 10. This user reached out to Amazon, and the company will send them a replacement under warranty.

Another user reported that their Colorsoft had a corner with dead pixels.

Credit: u/TheVloginator via Reddit

It’s unclear if these problems are due to hardware or software issues. Uneven lighting and color gradients are common in e-readers because of the limits of front-lit display technology. This can lead to blotchy areas and color shifts, especially near the edges where the lights are. Color e-readers often show these issues more than black-and-white models.

The Verge reported that an Amazon spokesperson acknowledged the yellow discoloration at the bottom of some Kindle Colorsoft devices and advised customers to contact Customer Service if they see it on their e-reader.

On Amazon.com, the Kindle Colorsoft has mixed reviews, averaging 2.6 out of 5 stars. Many negative reviews mention the yellow tint at the bottom 5-10% of the display. Some users noted that the yellow tint is less noticeable when the screen brightness is lower.

Others pointed out a crosshatching effect on the text in bright light. One user complained about a slow keyboard that didn’t improve even after putting the device to sleep.

It’s easy to see why the Colorsoft has received negative reviews. At nearly $300, customers expect a flawless product. Since Amazon is aware of the issues, hopefully, they will have a fix ready before more customers buy the device.