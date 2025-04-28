Google to host 'The Android Show: I/O Edition' to make some new announcements

Every year at the Google I/O developer conference, the search giant drops updates on a ton of new products, including Android. Google has already announced the dates for I/O 2025 and published a roundup of what you can expect during the event this year.

However, it will be different this time as the Mountain View-based company has saved some of the Android updates for a separate event. Google announced it will host The Android Show: I/O Edition a week before the annual developer conference starts in May.

The Android Show is a quarterly video series where Google's Android developers team talks about the latest news and other insights. In its previous episode, Google discussed the Gemini multimodal image to code in Android Studio, Android XR, and talked about new Android foldables from Mobile World Congress.

The latest iteration of The Android Show will be hosted by Sameer Samat (President of the Android Ecosystem) on Tuesday, May 13. Its livestream on the Android YouTube channel will start at 10:00 AM PT / 1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST / 5:00 PM GMT / 6:00 PM BST.

Get a front row seat to The Android Show: I/O Edition 🍿 May 13, 10 AM PT.



Meet our team and learn about new experiences coming to Android.



Set a reminder and be the first in the know → https://t.co/z8QLNSYkl6 #TheAndroidShow pic.twitter.com/RTzTOwUtFN — Android (@Android) April 28, 2025

Google has been moving faster than before in terms of Android's development pace. The upcoming Android 16 update achieved platform stability last month, when its Beta 3 update brought broadcast audio support, local network protection testing, and more.

Moreover, Android 16's first developer preview was released months ahead. Regarding what's coming with Android 16, Google previously announced plans to expand lockscreen widget support to Android smartphones.

Of course, the upcoming live stream will give us "a sneak peek of the latest innovations and experiences ahead of Google I/O." But the search giant has saved more of Android for the conference as well. According to its I/O 2025 schedule, Google will host keynote events covering Android, the Google Play, Material 3 Expressive, and more.