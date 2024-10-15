Google begins roll out of Android 15 to Pixel devices

Google today announced the rollout of Android 15, the latest major Android update, to Pixel devices. Unlike Apple's yearly update cadence, Android devices receive major features throughout the year. For example, the Circle to Search feature was rolled out early this year with the launch of the Galaxy S24 series. The Gemini app and Gemini Live experience were rolled out along with the launch of the latest generation of Pixel smartphones. So, the official Android 15 update comes with only a few major features.

The new Theft Detection Lock feature in Android 15 uses AI to automatically lock your phone if it detects that someone has snatched it and is trying to run, bike, or drive away. It will also allow you to remotely lock the phone from any device using your phone number and a simple security check. Google has now revealed that Theft Detection Lock is available for most Android 10+ devices. Additionally, Android 15 has added authentication requirements for settings targeted by thieves, like removing the SIM card and turning off Find My Device.

The new Private Space feature in Android 15 allows you to create a separate, private space to protect sensitive apps. Once the apps are locked under Private Space, they will be invisible to others and hidden from the regular apps list, recent apps view, notifications, and settings. To access Private Space protected apps, you need an additional authentication mechanism.

Android 15 comes with usability improvements for tablets and foldable devices. For example, you can now pin and unpin the taskbar on the screen. App pairing allows you to create a quick shortcut to two apps that should be opened side-by-side for better multitasking. With just a single tap, you can quickly open them in split-screen for easy access.

Android 15 also comes with camera improvements like a better Low Light Boost and in-app camera controls in low-light conditions, precise flash control in third-party apps, and more.

Android 15 now allows carrier messaging apps to use satellite connectivity to send and receive messages when a mobile or Wi-Fi connection is unavailable. Finally, you can log in to apps that use Passkeys for authentication with a single tap.

While Google has rolled out Android 15 for Pixel devices, other OEMs like Samsung, Vivo, Oppo, and others follow their own schedules to release the Android 15 update for their respective devices. If you have an eligible Pixel device, you can check for the update by going to Settings > System > System update.