New screenshot reveals more than 14 custom mouse gestures coming soon to Edge

Several weeks ago, we reported a new policy for Microsoft Edge describing upcoming mouse gestures, a feature that lets you perform various tasks by making gestures with your mouse. Gestures are a popular capability available in many browsers, and now they are coming to Microsoft Edge. A newly published screenshot reveals what the feature will look like.

The screenshot was published on a Chinese website (via), showing about fourteen different-shaped gestures. Each gesture can be customized to your liking and assigned a specific action. For example, close the current tab by holding the right-click button and making an L-shaped gesture.

This feature provides an easy way for users to complete tasks like scroll forward or backward, open new tab, refresh page, etc. They can finish a task by pressing and holding the mouse right button to draw certain patterns on a webpage, instead of clicking the buttons or using keyboard shortcuts.

According to the source, mouse gestures are currently available to some Edge testers in the Dev Channel. Therefore, insiders can expect the company to announce the much-anticipated feature soon. Microsoft Edge is a feature-rich browser with menus that have grown to head-scratching sizes. Adding mouse gestures will help customers use those features faster and with fewer clicks.