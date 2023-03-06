Microsoft makes Outlook for Mac completely free to use

If you are a macOS user, and you write and receive lots of emails, one of the best email clients is now available for you to use for free. Microsoft has just announced that its Outlook app for Mac is now free to download and use from the Mac App Store.

Previously, macOS users had to sign up for a paid Microsoft 365 subscription in order to get access to Outlook, but that barrier has now been done away with. Microsoft says:

Whether at home, work or school, Mac users everywhere can easily add Outlook.com, Gmail, iCloud, Yahoo! or IMAP accounts in Outlook and experience the best mail and calendar app on macOS. The Outlook for Mac app complements Outlook for iOS – giving people a consistent, reliable, and powerful experience that brings the best-in-class experience of Outlook into the Apple ecosystem that so many love.

The app itself has also received a makeover, and Microsoft says it's also been optimized to work well on Macs with "Apple Silicon" meaning the company's M1 and M2 in-house chips. Microsoft says those users can expect "snappy performance and faster sync speeds than previous versions"

If you also use Outlook on your iPhone or iPad, you can use the Outlook Handoff feature so you can keep track of your emails from both devices and keep working where you left off when you switch between products. Microsoft says more features are in the works for the Outlook Mac client.