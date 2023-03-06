Paradox Interactive reveals lots of games; one of them will get a full reveal March 20

Paradox Interactive had a big online presentation earlier today. The publisher which concentrates mostly on strategy and sim games made several game announcements. We've already reported on two of them: the city sim game sequel Cities: Skylines 2 and the pulp adventure-themed tactical strategy game The Lamplighters League.

Another major game that's coming from Paradox got a teaser trailer today. The game is called Life By You, and it is being made by a new Paradox internal developer team, Paradox Tectonic. The studio's head is Rod Humble, who helped to lead development on The Sims games at EA, and later went on to become CEO of Second Life. Based on the teaser, we can expect similarity to The Sims, with shots of a in-game house editor and more. More info on Life By You will be revealed when the game gets its own online event on Monday, March 20.

Paradox also announced some major expansion packs for three previously released games:

Crusader Kings III: Tours and Tournaments will add new actions and adventures for characters, with new ways to gain prestige at home and abroad

Europa Universalis IV: Domination expands and improves content for some of the game’s most popular and powerful nations

Surviving the Aftermath: Rebirth, offers a chance to truly reshape and regrow the devastated earth through terraforming and more

In addition, two new games from the company's Paradox Arc indie game division were announced today. One is Mechabellum, "a sci-fi auto-battler game where players compete with ever-growing armies of mechs, robots, and heavy weapons". It's due on Steam Early Access on May 11.

The other new game is Knights of Pen & Paper 3, the next game in the humor and pop culture themed turn based fantasy RPG. There's no release date for that yet. Also, another previously released Paradox Arc game the card-based RPG Across the Obelisk, will get an expansion pack, Across the Obelisk: The Wolf Wars.

One game that we didn't get an update on today is Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines 2. The last time Paradox made an update on the long-awaited first-person vampire-themed RPG sequel was in February 2021. At that time, the publisher said that the game's original developer, Hardsuit Labs, was no longer working on the project. Since then its been radio silence for that game, and it doesn't sound like that will change anytime soon.