New Unrecord gameplay footage briefly shows a vehicle chase; compares its visuals to GTA 6

The first trailer for Rockstar Games's upcoming open-world action game Grand Theft Auto VI was released on Monday, The overall consensus is that the visuals for the game, set in "Vice City" (aka Miami) looked pretty impressive.

However, another trailer that showed off what looked like photo-realistic graphics hit the internets hard earlier this year. The trailer was for a game called Unrecord, created by a France-based team called Drama. The footage looked so real that many people thought it was actually filmed in the real world, until another video was posted that showed the footage was taken in the game's engine.

Since then, Drama stated the team would go into stealth mode for a while as the team continued working on the game. However, in response to the GTA VI trailer, one of Drama's team members. , Alexandre Spindler, posted a new video with a few more seconds of new footage of Unrecord on his X (formerly Twitter) account. It had the brief message, "We are still here."

We are still here 👀 pic.twitter.com/xFAELzDQbD — Alexandre Spindler (@esankiy) December 5, 2023

The new footage shows clips of the police raid part of the GTA IV trailer edited in with new footage of Unrecord. That new footage was mostly similar to the previous trailer for the game, as we see the player character enter a building and take out enemies.

However, the last couple of seconds of the new footage also show what looks like a first person view of a vehicle chase on a highway. There's been no indications until now that Unrecord would have that kind of gameplay.

Drama previously stated that it is looking for additional funding to help develop Unrecord, along with hiring more people to work on the game. There's no word on when Unrecord will be releasd.