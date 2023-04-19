Check out this highly photo-realistic looking FPS, Unrecord, that's coming to Steam

We have seen pretty realistic-looking first-person shooters pop up over the past few years. However, the newly released trailer for a previously unannounced FPS PC game, Unrecord, contains some truly photo-realistic footage.

The trailer, which you can see above, looks like it was filmed rather than created in Unreal Engine 5. Not only do the buildings and environments look like they were made in a real abandoned factory, but the camera movements and even the gun-loading animation look real as well.

The trailer also has some interesting gameplay elements at the end where the player is apparently asked to make some moral choices before he moves on. If you are wondering if you might get a bit dizzy playing the game after watching the demo, its developer states there will be options to make adjustments to the camera movement.

Unrecord has the player taking the role of a police officer, and we watch the game's events unfold through his body camera. Here's some more info on the game's main features.

An original aiming system: free-aiming system with authentic ADS and unrestricted hand movements.

Die and retry combat with a technical and minimalist approach. No room for errors; it's up to you to develop your own tactics.

Make dialogue choices that impact your experience, even during combat

A narrative-driven FPS focusing on a plot rich in twists, inspired by the best crime and thriller stories.

Artistic direction that plays with the perspective of video and bodycam footage, creating a trompe l'oeil experience.

The game itself comes from a small indie team from France called Drama. As it is still in early development, there could be changes made to the game before it launches. Right now there's no set release date for Unrecord, but you can check out Drama's official website, and also wishlist the game on Steam.