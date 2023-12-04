Grand Theft Auto VI takes players back to Vice City in 2025, trailer out now

Less than a week ago, Rockstar hyped up the whole internet with a simple announcement: Grand Theft Auto is officially coming back and the first trailer is dropping on December 5. Unfortunately for Rockstar, the reveal trailer somehow leaked onto social media just an hour ago. Fortunately for fans though, the studio decided to pull the trigger early and the official debut trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI has been published. Catch it below.

Rockstar simply said "Our trailer has leaked so please watch the real thing on YouTube" before publishing the trailer, taking the wind out of those who were trying to spread the leaked video.

Just as multiple leaks had revealed for years now, Rockstar is taking players back to the fictional vistas of Vice City for this entry. It has been over 20 years since Grand Theft Auto: Vice City released, and judging by what the studio showed off in its trailer today, the upgrades to the city in GTA VI will be even larger than what San Andreas received in GTA V.

While not exactly gameplay, this looks to be in-engine rendered footage of GTA VI, showing off a major leap in visuals over what the studio achieved with Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2018. Dual protagonists seems to be confirmed now too, possibly making way for a Bonnie and Clyde-style storyline.

If Rockstar manages to evade delays, Grand Theft Auto VI will be launching sometime in 2025. Platforms have not been announced yet, but it's safe to assume that Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 consoles will be getting it on day one. A PC version should be incoming too, but going by previous releases of Rockstar, it may not receive a simultaneous launch alongside the current-gen consoles.