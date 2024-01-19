New Windows 11 Insider Beta Channel build 22635.3066 (KB5034209) adds USB 80Gbps support

Microsoft has released a new Windows 11 build for members of the Windows Insider Program in the Beta Channel to download and install. The new build number is 22635.3066, under KB5034209, and includes support for the new USB 80Gbps standard that was added for the Windows 11 build released for Insider members in the Dev channel last week.

Today's new Windows 11 Beta Channel release also includes some bug fixes that were causing the operating system to crash. Here is the change log:

Fixes gradually being rolled out to the Beta Channel with toggle on

[Input] Fixed a tabtip.exe crash which could impact the ability to input text. [Task Manager] Fixed an issue where dragging the Task Manager window wouldn’t work if your mouse was on the search box. [Narrator] Fixed a crash when you tried to add natural voices for Narrator in Settings. [Voice Access] Fixed an issue which was causing voice access to crash when setting up new languages.

New features for everyone in the Beta Channel

USB 80Gbps We are excited to announce support for the latest generation USB standard, USB 80Gbps, in this build of Windows. USB 80Gbps support will initially launch on select devices based on the Intel Core 14th Gen HX-series mobile processors, such as the new Razer Blade 18. This is the first major version update of the USB4 standard and increases performance to 80Gbps from 40Gbps. It enables the next generation of high-performance displays, storage, and connectivity. It is fully backwards compatible with peripherals built for older generations of USB and Thunderbolt™ and works alongside all other USB Type-C features. FEEDBACK: Please file feedback in Feedback Hub (WIN + F) under Devices and Drivers > Buses.

You can check out the full blog post for the new Windows 11 Insider Beta Channel build here.