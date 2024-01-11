Windows 11 Dev Channel preview build 23615 adds support for the new USB 80Gbps standard

Microsoft has released the latest Windows 11 build for Dev Channel members of the Windows Insider Program. The new build number is 23615. The big new feature is adding support for the new USB 80Gbps standard, which is just beginning to be added to some new Windows 11 notebooks.

Microsoft is also releasing ISO files for the new Windows11 Dev Channel 23516 build. Here is the changelog:

What’s new in Build 23615

USB 80Gbps

We are excited to announce support for the latest generation USB standard, USB 80Gbps, in this build of Windows. USB 80Gbps support will initially launch on select devices based on the Intel Core 14th Gen HX-series mobile processors, such as the new Razer Blade 18. This is the first major version update of the USB4 standard and increases performance to 80Gbps from 40Gbps. It enables the next generation of high-performance displays, storage, and connectivity. It is fully backwards compatible with peripherals built for older generations of USB and Thunderbolt and works alongside all other USB Type-C features. FEEDBACK: Please file feedback in Feedback Hub (WIN + F) under Devices and Drivers > Buses.

Changes and Improvements

[Copilot in Windows] We are trying out opening Copilot automatically when Windows starts on widescreen devices with some Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel. This can be managed via Settings > Personalization > Copilot. Note that this is rolling out so not all Insiders in the Dev Channel will see this right away. New Copilot Settings page.

[Windows Share] For Microsoft Edge and other browsers that invoke the Windows share window, the Windows share window now supports the ability to share URLs directly to WhatsApp, Gmail, X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, and LinkedIn. In Microsoft Edge, you can invoke the Windows share window by clicking the share icon at the top right in the toolbar and choosing the Windows share options. New share targets for sharing links through the Windows share window.

Fixes

[Task Manager] Fixed an issue which was impacting Task Manager reliability for some Insiders. [Windows Share] Fixed an issue which was impacting Windows share window reliability for some Insiders. NOTE: Some fixes noted here in Insider Preview builds from the Dev Channel may make their way into the servicing updates for the released version of Windows 11.

Known issues

[Copilot in Windows] When first launching or after refreshing Copilot in Windows while using voice access, you’ll need to use “Show grid” commands to click in the “Ask me anything” box for the first time. [Widgets] Announcements from the Microsoft Start feed are still shown on the taskbar after the feed is hidden.

Keyboard navigation from settings subpages back to the top-level Settings page is broken.

Incorrect spacing and fonts used in some settings pages.

You can check out the full blog post here.