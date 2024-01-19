Windows Insider Canary Channel members will not get a new build for a second straight week

The members of the Windows Insider Program on the Canary Channel who have been waiting for a new and full Windows 11 build will once again have to wait at least a few days longer. Microsoft has confirmed there will not be a new Canary Channel build released this week for the second week in a row.

Microsoft skipped the Canary Channel last week, and today, Brandon LeBlanc from Microsoft confirmed on his X (formerly Twitter) account that this will happen again this week. He put the blame on some bugs that haven't been fixed yet, adding that those issues were "pretty impactful to overall usability of the builds."

Unfortunately we will be missing this week. We've got some bugs we need to get fixes checked in for and these bugs are pretty impactful to overall usability of the builds. — Brandon LeBlanc (@brandonleblanc) January 19, 2024

The last Canary Channel build, 26020, was released on January 3. However, that doesn't mean that members of the Canary Channel were completely out of the loop when it came to new additions.

Earlier this week, Microsoft released a new Windows 11 Dev Channel 23619 build. It included a new feature that sent notifications to a PC if a new picture or video was added to a linked Android smartphone. The notifications also allow Windows 11 owners to get that image or video clip and edit it on their PC.

People who have the Windows 11 Canary Channel build 26016 or higher can also get this new feature by selecting Settings > Bluetooth & devices > Mobile devices and then clicking Manage devices so they can connect their Android smartphone to their PC. Bear in mind that this new notification feature is not available for all Insiders, as Microsoft is rolling it out gradually in order to get early feedback from users.