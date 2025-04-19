Nintendo confirms no price change for Switch 2 in the US, but accessories aren't so lucky

Nintendo fully unveiled its next console and attached a pre-order date to it in early April, giving fans a chance to reserve their own Nintendo Switch 2 on April 9. However, it was quickly announced that customers in the US won't be able to pre-order the console on this date as Nintendo assessed the "potential impact of tariffs" that the Trump Administration had just rolled out for most of its trade partners.

Following the delay, the company has finally attached a new pre-order date for the highly anticipated hybrid console. In an official statement, the company has revealed pre-orders will open in the US on April 24, just over a week ahead of the June 5 release date.

"We apologize for the retail pre-order delay, and hope this reduces some of the uncertainty our customers may be experiencing," said the company. "We thank our customers for their patience, and we share their excitement to experience Nintendo Switch 2 starting June 5, 2025."

While many were expecting a price hike for the console in the region due to the tariffs, the company has confirmed that the Switch 2 will launch at the originally announced $449.99 price point. The bundle that contains Mario Kart World will also cost the same $499.99 price too. The price of games for the device will also remain the same, even for physical releases—Mario Kart World for $79.99 and Donkey Kong Bananza for $69.99, for instance.

However, Switch 2 accessories are going up "due to changes in market conditions," with most being hiked by $5, while the Dock Set is set to go up by $10.

Here are the newly announced prices for the console and accessories:

Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price - As of April 18, 2025

Nintendo Switch 2 - $449.99

Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle - $499.99

Mario Kart World - $79.99

Donkey Kong Bananza - $69.99

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller - $84.99

Joy-Con 2 Pair - $94.99

Joy-Con 2 Charging Grip - $39.99

Joy-Con 2 Strap - $13.99

Joy-Con 2 Wheel Set - $24.99

Nintendo Switch 2 Camera - $54.99

Nintendo Switch 2 Dock Set - $119.99

Nintendo Switch 2 Carrying Case & Screen Protector - $39.99

Nintendo Switch 2 All-In-One Carrying Case - $84.99

Nintendo Switch 2 AC Adapter - $34.99

Samsung microSD Express Card – 256GB for Nintendo Switch™ 2 - $59.99

Keep in mind that other microSD Express cards can be found for cheaper.

While adjustments seem minor for now, it seems more pricing changes for the console and accessories can be expected, with Nintendo adding that "other adjustments to the price of any Nintendo product are also possible in the future depending on market conditions."