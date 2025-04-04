Nintendo delays Switch 2 pre-orders in the US to "assess the potential impact of tariffs"

Nintendo announced its release plans and pricing for the highly anticipated Nintendo Switch 2 console just a few days ago. However, on the same day, the Trump Administration revealed a new wave of planned tariffs that would hit its trade partners, including regions that directly manufacture many entertainment-related products like gaming consoles and peripherals.

While pre-orders for the Switch 2 were supposed to be available on April 9, Nintendo has now delayed those plans indefinitely.

"Pre-orders for Nintendo Switch 2 in the U.S. will not start April 9, 2025 in order to assess the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions," the company had said in a statement to Polygon. "Nintendo will update timing at a later date."

It doesn't look like Nintendo plans to change the release date for the region, at least for now. "The launch date of June 5, 2025 is unchanged," added the company.

The original Switch was produced solely in China in the beginning of the generation. However, starting in 2019, Nintendo began moving a part of the production process to Vietnam as trade tensions between China and the US escalated.

With the newest wave of tariffs, alongside a large number of US trade partners, both China and Vietnam are slated to be hit with tariffs of 34% and 46%, respectively.

The Switch 2 has a $449.99 price tag attached to it currently, already coming in $150 higher than the original Switch. If Nintendo is planning a pricing change due to the tariffs, US fans looking forward to the console, and its expensive peripherals, may have to pay a premium for the Switch 2 compared to other regions.