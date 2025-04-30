Now you can react and respond quickly to emails in Gmail with emojis

With over 2.5 billion users, Gmail, which everyone expected was an April Fool's joke, has become the world's largest email service. It started as an ad-supported service; however, ads were removed sometime in late May or early June 2016. Recently, the Gmail app on iOS received an update that introduced a fresh look and a bunch of features that were already available on Android.

Now, Google has added a new feature that makes responding to emails quick and fun. Gmail users can now react to emails with emojis. These reactions allow users to respond to the sender, acknowledge the reception of email, or simply express themselves.

In the official blog post, Google wrote:

Whether you’re using a gratitude emoji to thank a teammate, voting for a team dinner with a food emoji, or congratulating your client for reaching a milestone with a celebratory emoji, emoji reactions provide an expressive and personalized way of responding to emails.

Google says that the emoji reactions feature will be turned off by default in Gmail. Admins can enable it by heading over to Admin console > Apps > Gmail > End User Access > Emoji reactions. However, do note that emoji reactions cannot be sent to emails received through a Google Group or if there is a Google Group on the recipient list.

Gmail's emoji reaction feature is available on Android, iOS, and the web. The feature has started rolling out on April 29, and will gradually reach every user by May 13, 2025. Gmail emoji reactions are available to all Google Workspace customers, Workspace Individual Subscribers, and users with personal Google accounts.

Users can add emoji reactions by tapping or clicking the "Add emoji reaction" button on top of the message, next to the "Reply" button. More emojis can be revealed by tapping the "+" (More) button. Reactions appear at the bottom of the email.