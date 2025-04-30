Microsoft: Yes, Windows 11 24H2 update fails download on 23H2 / 22H2 with 0x80240069 error

Windows 11 version 24H2 is nearly eight months old, and despite that, Microsoft is still blocking the feature update on systems owing to compatibility issues. The latest such incident was announced last month under the safeguard hold ID 56318982. And sometimes it can take a long while before these compatibility blocks are removed, as it happened, for example, in the case of ID 52754008.

However, updates can be blocked as a result of bugs in the Windows Update service itself. As it turns out, Microsoft's Windows Server Update Services (WSUS) is currently bugged out such that it is unable to receive the 24H2 feature update on Windows 11 23H2 and 22H2 devices.

When an attempt is made to download version 24H2, the error code "0x80240069" is displayed. Microsoft says that the problem started with the April Patch Tuesday update KB5055528.

The company has explained the issue in some detail below:

Devices which have installed the April Windows monthly security update, released April 8, 2025, or later (starting with KB5055528) might be unable to update to Windows 11 24H2 via Windows Server Update Services (WSUS). WSUS allows Servers with the WSUS role to defer, selectively approve, and schedule updates for specific devices or groups across an organization. As part of this issue, the download of Windows 11 24H2 does not initiate or complete. Windows updates log can show error code 0x80240069, and further logs might include text similar to "Service wuauserv has unexpectedly stopped".

The tech giant has not provided any workaround in this case and has only mentioned that it is " presently investigating and will provide an update when more information is available." You can view the issue here on Microsoft's official Windows health dashboard site.

Looking around the internet, it appears that SCCM (System Center Configuration Manager) is also affected by this problem, and it is not exclusive to WSUS.

Microsoft has dedicated documentation for Windows Update-related error codes. However, the page does not provide any information about the 0x80240069 error, unfortunately.