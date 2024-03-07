Nvidia GeForce NOW Day Passes are now available for people to try out its paid plans

Nvidia first announced plans in January to give people a chance to try out paid plans of its GeForce NOW cloud gaming service at a lower cost with Day Passes. Those passes are now available to buy online for Ultimate and Priority memberships.

In a blog post, Nvidia said the price for the GeForce NOW Priority Day Pass is $3.99 for 24 hours. This gives gamers a chance to play games in the cloud on an Nvidia RTX GPU at up to 1080p resolution and 60 frames per second under the Priority plan. Normally, the price of this membership is $9.99 a month.

The cost of an Ultimate Day Pass for 24 hours is $7.99. This membership gives gamers access to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU tier, with features like DLSS 3 and Reflex in games that support those graphical technologies. You can also play games at up to 4K resolutions and at 120 frames per second. Normally, the price for the Ultimate plan is $19.99 a month.

Nvidia does say that only a limited number of GeForce NOW Day Passes will be sold each day, so if you can't get one today, you will have to wait until tomorrow to get your chance.

Along with the launch of Day Pass pricing, the Nvidia GeForce NOW service has added some new games to its cloud library this week:

The Thaumaturge (New release on Steam, Mar. 4)

Classified: France ‘44 (New release on Steam, Mar. 5)

Expeditions: A MudRunner Game (New release on Steam, Mar. 5)

Winter Survival (New release on Steam, Mar. 6)

Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator (New release on Steam, Mar. 7)

Zoria: Age of Shattering (New release on Steam, Mar. 7)

Granblue Fantasy: Relink (Steam)

Undisputed (Steam)

Nvidia plans to add more games during the month of March including Alone in the Dark and South Park: Snow Day.