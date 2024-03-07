Newly released Astro Duel 2 is free to claim on the Epic Games Store for a week

The Epic Games Store just refreshed its weekly giveaway offer. To replace last week's freebie promotion featuring Aerial_Knight's Never Yield, Astro Duel 2 has now landed for all PC gamers to claim. You have seven days to attach a copy of it permanently to your library. This is a special giveaway too, as the game has gone free right as it launches, while on Steam and Switch it costs $19.99 to purchase.

Developed by Rusty Moyher, this is a sci-fi multiplayer game that combines the top-down space shooter and platform fighter genres. Taking the role of a "Nano Fighter", you are able to transition between space flight and ground combat modes in the middle of battle, and each ship has unique play styles and advantages. Both cooperative and versus modes are available too, with the former having three player support while the latter offers six player arena battles.

Here are the game's features, as described by the developer:

CHOOSE YOUR FIGHTER Pick from a roster of unique ships. Each with a different play style and advantages. Warp, Drill, Reflect - Each ship is armed with a powerful special ability. Shared traits like the ship dash make it easy to switch between styles.

OUTPLAY YOUR RIVALS Pickup and deploy useful items including mines, shields, shotguns, and grenades. Get creative by using the fully-destructible levels to your advantage. Or just nuke them from orbit.

GUN FOR HIRE Play solo or co-op in Bounty Mode. Fight off savage beasts and their wranglers. Purchase job intel and upgrades in the Shadow Market. Locate the elusive Data Dog?



Astro Duel 2 is free to claim on the Epic Games Store until March 14. If you don't grab it during this free period, the title costs $19.99 if you choose to purchase it outright. As for what's next, Epic will begin a giveaway for the surreal logic puzzle game The Bridge on the same date.