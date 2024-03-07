AMD Ryzen 7 7700 with 8 cores and 16 threads is now available at its lowest price

If you want to build a powerful computer without breaking your wallet and the "blue team" is not an option, AMD has a tempting offer that lets you save 17% on one of its eight-core processors. The Ryzen 7 7700 is now available on Amazon at its lowest price ever.

The AMD Ryzen 7 7700 is an eight-core, sixteen-tread processor for AM5 motherboards. Based on AMD's latest 5nm Zen4 architecture, it offers boost clocks of up to 5.3GHz, 32MB of L3 cache, and 65W TDP. You can also squeeze some extra performance by overclocking it on supported motherboards and with adequate cooling. The CPU is unlocked, so it is a good pick for those willing to go beyond stock clocks.

Those wanting to build a new computer with a Ryzen 7000 processor should also note that all AM5 motherboards require DDR5 memory. DDR4 is not supported, so get ready to buy a new memory kit. Unlike the previous-generation Ryzen 5000 processors, all Ryzen 7000 chips have integrated AMD Radeon Graphics with two cores working at 2200 MHz. That is a good thing to have if buying a discrete GPU is currently not an option but you still want to get your work done.

The Ryzen 7 770 also supports PCIe 5.0, which means you can pair it with the latest ultra-fast PCIe 5.0-based solid-state drives that operate at incredibly fast speeds.

It is also worth noting that the Ryzen 7 7700 comes with a cooler, so there is no need to buy one if you do not plan to push the CPU beyond its stock limits.

