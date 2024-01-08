NVIDIA GeForce NOW will add G-Sync support, Day Passes, Diablo IV, and Overwatch 2 soon

Along with the new "Super" GeForce RTX GPUs, NVIDIA has announced new GeForce NOW cloud gaming service features it will be adding in the near future during CES 2024. The biggest one may be that users will be able to access cloud servers that support NVIDIA's G-Sync display technology.

NVIDIA G-Sync (or any Adaptive Sync tech like FreeSync) syncs the GPU's framerate output with the monitor's refresh rate to keep the visuals in the game from tearing or stuttering, ensuring a smoother graphical experience while playing. NVIDIA's press release stated that people with G-Sync compatible monitors will be able to sign into GeForce NOW and its G-Sync Cloud feature "will vary the display’s refresh rates to match the streaming rate"

Another addition coming to the service is Day Passes. Previously, if you want to try either the Priority or Ultimate tier of GeForce NOW, you had to pay a monthly fee. Starting in early February, gamers can check out the Priority Day Pass for 24 hours for $3.99, or the Ultimate Day Pass for 24 hours for $7.99, with features like GeForce RTX 4080 GPU support, along with DLSS 3.5, full ray tracing, and NVIDIA Reflex for games that support those features.

Android device owners will also be able to stream and play games on GeForce Now with 1440p resolution in the near future. NVIDIA added:

Members will be able to turn an Android device into a portable gaming rig with support for quad-high-definition resolution (2,560 x 1,440 pixels), as well as improved keyboard and mouse support. This offers a glimpse into the future of game streaming, with external displays connected to a mobile device. Using a USB-C docking station, gamers can connect an Android phone to a 1080p or 1440p gaming monitor or TV, with a keyboard and mouse or gamepad.

The lineup of games will continue to get bigger for GeForce NOW subscribers. NVIDIA says that two recent Blizzard games, Diablo IV and Overwatch 2, will be added to the service soon. Other games that are coming to the service are Honkai: Star Rail, Pax Dei, and Capcom's Exoprimal, the latter of which will be added to the service on January 18.

Finally, GeForce NOW will add a server for the service in Japan sometime in the spring, and gamers in that country can sign up for Ultimate plans for the first time soon.