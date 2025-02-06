Star Wars Outlaws updated with DLSS 4 Multi Frame Gen support on RTX 50 series cards

If you're a lucky one of the few who has managed to get an RTX 50 series graphics card, there is one more game that is now touting DLSS 4 support. Ubisoft has pushed out a minor update to its open-world sci-fi adventure Star Wars Outlaws, and its biggest addition for PC gamers is support for Nvidia's latest graphics card series. PlayStation 5 Pro players have some good news too.

The update will let RTX 50 series owners enable the new Multi Frame Generation feature to let AI boost their frame rates. The other upgrades that DLSS 4 offers for previous-generation Nvidia customers are included in the package too. Here's how Ubisoft describes the addition:

Star Wars Outlaws on PC now features DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation for GeForce RTX 50 series, which boosts FPS by using AI to generate up to three frames per traditionally rendered frame. DLSS 4 also introduces faster single Frame Generation with reduced memory usage for RTX 50 and 40 Series, and new transformer AI models for DLSS Ray Reconstruction, Super Resolution, and DLAA for all GeForce RTX GPUs, which enhances stability, lighting, and detail in motion.

At the same time, the AI-powered upscaling feature on the PS5 Pro, PSSR, has been updated to the latest version with this update.

The complete changelog of Title Update 1.5.1 is as follows:

Streaming: Fixed a crashing issue on streaming platforms when travelling to Renpalli Station

PC: Added support for NVIDIA series 5 GPUs

PS5: PSSR has been updated to the latest version for PS5 Pro users

All platforms: Fixed an issue where Kay could not dismount the speeder when on a steep incline Fixed an issue where audio from overhead ships would be louder than expected



Star Wars Outlaws - Title Update 1.5.1 is now available for players across PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.