Nvidia 572.47 WHQL driver is out with RTX 5070 Ti support and DLSS 4 for Marvel Rivals

Nvidia's RTX 5070 Ti graphics cards are now available (good luck finding one at a decent price), and as usual, the company has a new driver with day-one optimizations and support. Version 572.47 is now available for download, and it is a must for RTX 5070 Ti purchasers. Besides, the update delivers DLSS 4 multi-frame generation support in Marvel Rivals, a superhero team-based PvP shooter set in the Marvel universe.

In the announcement post, Nvidia claims that multi-frame generation (DLSS 4) on the RTX 50 series graphics cards delivers up to 4.4 times more frames compared to no-DLSS, which roughly translates to over 440 FPS in 4K on the RTX 5090, at least according to Nvidia's measures.

Here are the release notes for driver 572.47:

Game Ready for GeForce RTX 5070 Ti and Marvel Rivals This new Game Ready Driver supports the new GeForce RTX 5070 Ti GPU and provides the best gaming experience for the latest new games supporting DLSS 4 technology including Marvel Rivals. Gaming Technology Adds support for the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti.

The driver does not contain any gaming-related fixes. However, there is one patch that addresses driver stability issues when waking up a monitor from extended sleep time.

Known bugs in this update include the following:

Changing state of "Display GPU Activity Icon in Notification Area" does not take effect until PC is rebooted

[VRay 6] Unexpected Low Performance on CUDA Vpath Tests for Blackwell GPUs

Driver 572.47 is available on 64-bit Windows 10 and 11 systems with the following graphics cards. Note that full DLSS 4 capabilities are only available on the RTX 50 graphics cards.

Architectures RTX Series GTX Series TITAN Series Blackwell

Ada Lovelace

Ampere

Turing

Pascal

Maxwell GeForce RTX 50 Series

GeForce RTX 40 Series

GeForce RTX 30 Series

GeForce RTX 20 Series GeForce GTX 16 Series

GeForce GTX 10 Series

GeForce GTX 900

GeForce GTX 700

GeForce GTX TITAN X TITAN RTX

TITAN V

TITAN Xp

TITAN X (Pascal)

You can download Nvidia's latest driver from the official website or the Nvidia app. Full release notes are available here (PDF).