Nvidia's 576.28 Game-Ready driver fixes grey screen crashes and various RTX 50 gaming issues

After releasing a big hotfix driver with a lot of RTX 50-specific bug fixes just two days ago, Nvidia is dropping a new Game-Ready WHQL driver under version 576.28. It does not contain support for any upcoming game and there are no new features. The sole goal of driver 576.28 is to fix a multitude of bugs that haunt RTX 50 series owners. Those include grey screen crashes, flickering, freezes, low GPU clocks on idle, incorrect temperature reporting, and more.

Here are the gaming bugs fixed with driver 576.28:

[RTX 50 series] [Black Myth]: The game will randomly crash when Wukong transforms

[RTX 50 series] [Red Dead Redemption 2]: The game crashes shortly after starting in DX12 mode. No issue in Vulkan mode

[RTX 50 series] [Horizon Forbidden West]: The game freezes after loading a save game

[RTX 50 series] Grey screen crashes with multiple monitors

[RTX 50 series] [Dead Island 2]: The game crash after updating to GRD 576.02

[RTX 50 series] [Resident Evil 4 Remake]: Flickering background textures

[RTX 50 series] Some games may display shadow flicker/corruption after updating to GRD 576.02

[RTX 50 series] Some games may crash while compiling shaders after updating to GRD 576.02

[Forza Horizon 5]: Lights flicker at nighttime

[Forza Motorsport]: Track corruption occurs in benchmark or night races.

Here are the general bugs fixed in today's release:

[RTX 50 series] Lower idle GPU clock speeds after updating to GRD 576.02

[RTX 50 series] Momentary display flicker occurs when running in DisplayPort2.1 mode with a high refresh rate

Lumion 2024 crashes on GeForce RTX 50 series graphics card when entering render mode

GPU monitoring utilities may stop reporting the GPU temperature after PC wakes from sleep

[RTX 50 series] [LG 27GX790A/45GX950A/32GX870A/40WT95UF/27G850A]: Display blank screens when running in DisplayPort 2.1 mode with HDR

[RTX 50 series notebook] Resume from Modern Standy can result in black screen

[RTX 50 series] SteamVR may display random V-SYNC micro-stutters when using multiple displays

And here is the list of known bugs that have yet to be fixed:

[RTX 50 series] Cyberpunk 2077 will crash when using Photo Mode to take a screenshot with path tracing enabled

[RTX 50 series] Flickering/corruption around light sources in Ghost of Tsushima Directors Cut

[Monster Hunter Wilds] Random stability issues

The driver is compatible with 64-bit Windows 10 and 11 systems equipped with one of the following graphics cards:

Architectures RTX Series GTX Series TITAN Series Blackwell

Ada Lovelace

Ampere

Turing

Pascal

Maxwell GeForce RTX 50 Series

GeForce RTX 40 Series

GeForce RTX 30 Series

GeForce RTX 20 Series GeForce GTX 16 Series

GeForce GTX 10 Series

GeForce GTX 900

GeForce GTX 700

GeForce GTX TITAN X TITAN RTX

TITAN V

TITAN Xp

TITAN X (Pascal)

You can download driver 576.28 WHQL from the official Nvidia website or the Nvidia app. Release notes are available here (PDF).