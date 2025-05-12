Nvidia releases new GPU driver with DOOM: The Dark Ages support and some RTX 50 series fixes

Nvidia has a new driver for supported GeForce graphics cards. Version 576.40 WHQL is here with optimizations and DLSS 4 multi-frame generation (on the RTX 5000 series graphics cards) for DOOM: The Dark Ages, sprinkled with extra fixes and improvements. As a reminder, Nvidia still runs its promo where you can get a free copy of the Premium Edition of the game with the purchase of a qualifying RTX 5090, 5080, 5070 Ti, or 5070 desktop graphics card or laptop.
The driver also adds support for newly validated G-SYNC compatible monitors:
- Acer X32 V5
- AOC 25G42E
- AOC 24G42HE
- AOC 25G4SRE
- AOC Q27G40SE
- I-O DATA GDQ271JAQ
- Dell AW2725D
Fixed gaming bugs in driver 576.40 include the following:
- [Monster Hunter Wilds] Random stability issues [5204023]
- [RTX 50 series] Dead Space Remake displays shadow flicker [5241013]
Here is the list of fixed general bugs:
- [RTX 50 series] Colors may appear slightly saturated in games when in game-resolution is below the native resolution of the monitor [5158681]
- [RTX 50 series] ASUS PG32UQXR/Asus ROG PG248QP/Asus ROG PG32UCDM display may boot to black screen [5088957]
- Slight stutter may be observed on certain LG TVs at lower refresh rates when G-SYNC is enabled [5198025]
Finally, here is the list of known bugs that Nvidia has yet to fix:
- Flickering/corruption around light sources in Ghost of Tsushima Directors Cut [5138067]
- Cyberpunk 2077 will crash when using Photo Mode to take a screenshot with path tracing enabled [5076545]
- F1 23/F1 24 crashes at the end of a race [5240429]
- EA Sports FC 25 may crash during gameplay [5251937]
The driver is compatible with 64-bit Windows 10 and 11 systems equipped with one of the following graphics cards:
|Architectures
|RTX Series
|GTX Series
|TITAN Series
|
Blackwell
|GeForce RTX 50 Series
GeForce RTX 40 Series
GeForce RTX 30 Series
GeForce RTX 20 Series
|GeForce GTX 16 Series
GeForce GTX 10 Series
GeForce GTX 900
GeForce GTX 700
GeForce GTX TITAN X
|
TITAN RTX
You can download driver 576.40 WHQL from the official Nvidia website or the Nvidia app. Release notes are available here (PDF).
