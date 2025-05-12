Nvidia releases new GPU driver with DOOM: The Dark Ages support and some RTX 50 series fixes

Nvidia has a new driver for supported GeForce graphics cards. Version 576.40 WHQL is here with optimizations and DLSS 4 multi-frame generation (on the RTX 5000 series graphics cards) for DOOM: The Dark Ages, sprinkled with extra fixes and improvements. As a reminder, Nvidia still runs its promo where you can get a free copy of the Premium Edition of the game with the purchase of a qualifying RTX 5090, 5080, 5070 Ti, or 5070 desktop graphics card or laptop.

The driver also adds support for newly validated G-SYNC compatible monitors:

Acer X32 V5

AOC 25G42E

AOC 24G42HE

AOC 25G4SRE

AOC Q27G40SE

I-O DATA GDQ271JAQ

Dell AW2725D

Fixed gaming bugs in driver 576.40 include the following:

[Monster Hunter Wilds] Random stability issues [5204023]

[RTX 50 series] Dead Space Remake displays shadow flicker [5241013]

Here is the list of fixed general bugs:

[RTX 50 series] Colors may appear slightly saturated in games when in game-resolution is below the native resolution of the monitor [5158681]

[RTX 50 series] ASUS PG32UQXR/Asus ROG PG248QP/Asus ROG PG32UCDM display may boot to black screen [5088957]

Slight stutter may be observed on certain LG TVs at lower refresh rates when G-SYNC is enabled [5198025]

Finally, here is the list of known bugs that Nvidia has yet to fix:

Flickering/corruption around light sources in Ghost of Tsushima Directors Cut [5138067]

Cyberpunk 2077 will crash when using Photo Mode to take a screenshot with path tracing enabled [5076545]

F1 23/F1 24 crashes at the end of a race [5240429]

EA Sports FC 25 may crash during gameplay [5251937]

The driver is compatible with 64-bit Windows 10 and 11 systems equipped with one of the following graphics cards:

Architectures RTX Series GTX Series TITAN Series Blackwell

Ada Lovelace

Ampere

Turing

Pascal

Maxwell GeForce RTX 50 Series

GeForce RTX 40 Series

GeForce RTX 30 Series

GeForce RTX 20 Series GeForce GTX 16 Series

GeForce GTX 10 Series

GeForce GTX 900

GeForce GTX 700

GeForce GTX TITAN X TITAN RTX

TITAN V

TITAN Xp

TITAN X (Pascal)

You can download driver 576.40 WHQL from the official Nvidia website or the Nvidia app. Release notes are available here (PDF).