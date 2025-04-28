Nvidia releases a big hotfix driver to address sea of issues plaguing its newest GPUs

The current generation of Nvidia graphics cards has seen a lot so far. Problems on launch, crazy prices, literally missing bits of hardware, customer discontent with the lack of VRAM, just to name a few. To add insult to injury, Nvidia's drivers have been suffering from plenty of issues, including problems with temperature reporting, instabilities, black screens, and more.

We have already seen a bunch of big driver updates, including several hotfixes, and Nvidia now has another one to address quite a few problems, mainly in the RTX 50 Series lineup. You can now download GeForce Hotfix Display Driver version 576.26. Here is what is included in today's update:

[ RTX 50 series ] [ Black Myth ]: The game will randomly crash when Wukong transforms [5231902]

[ RTX 50 series ] [ LG 27GX790A/45GX950A/32GX870A/40WT95UF/27G850A ]: Display blank screens when running in DisplayPort 2.1 mode with HDR [5080789]

[ Forza Horizon 5 ]: Lights flicker at nighttime [5038335]

[ Forza Motorsport ]: Track corruption occurs in benchmark or night races. [5201811]

[ RTX 50 series] [ Red Dead Redemption 2 ]: The game crashes shortly after starting in DX12 mode. No issue in Vulkan mode [5137042]

[ RTX 50 series ] [ Horizon Forbidden West ]: The game freezes after loading a save game [5227554]

[ RTX 50 series ] Grey screen crashes with multiple monitors [5239138]

[ RTX 50 series ] [ Dead Island 2 ]: The game crash after updating to GRD 576.02 [5238676]

[ RTX 50 series ] [ Resident Evil 4 Remake ]: Flickering background textures [5227655]

[RTX 50 series] Momentary display flicker occurs when running in DisplayPort2.1 mode with a high refresh rate [5009200]

Nvidia adds that driver 576.26 also includes the following seven fixes from GeForce Hotfix 576.15:

[ RTX 50 series ] Some games may display shadow flicker/corruption after updating to GRD 576.02 [5231537]

Lumion 2024 crashes on GeForce RTX 50 series graphics card when entering render mode [5232345]

GPU monitoring utilities may stop reporting the GPU temperature after PC wakes from sleep [5231307]

[ RTX 50 series ] Some games may crash while compiling shaders after updating to GRD 576.02 [5230492]

[ GeForce RTX 50 series notebook ] Resume from Modern Standy can result in black screen [5204385]

[ RTX 50 series ] SteamVR may display random V-SYNC micro-stutters when using multiple displays [5152246]

[RTX 50 series] Lower idle GPU clock speeds after updating to GRD 576.02 [5232414]

The driver is available on the official website via this link. As for other issues, like the lack of VRAM, there are rumors that Nvidia's upcoming SUPER variants will bring some much-needed memory size improvements to multiple GPUs across the lineup.