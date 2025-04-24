Oblivion Remastered, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, and more join GeForce NOW supported list

The final GeForce NOW update of April with support for a fresh slate of games is now available. It is touting official support for brand-new games like Bethesda's newly released remaster, the turn-based RPG Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, and more.

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered landed as a surprise release earlier this week, and owners can now jump into it via the cloud using GeForce NOW. Other major additions of this week include Ace Attorney Investigations and the newly released tactics game Sunderfolk, among other titles.

Here are the eight additions and their platforms that are supported by GeForce NOW following the latest update to the service:

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered (New release on Steam and Xbox, available on PC Game Pass, April 22)

(New release on Steam and Xbox, available on PC Game Pass, April 22) Sunderfolk (New release on Steam, April 23)

(New release on Steam, April 23) Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (New release on Steam and Xbox, available on PC Game Pass, April 24)

(New release on Steam and Xbox, available on PC Game Pass, April 24) Ace Attorney Investigations Collection (Steam and Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

(Steam and Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store) Ace Attorney Investigations Collection Demo (Steam and Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

(Steam and Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store) Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster Demo (Steam)

(Steam) EXFIL (Steam)

(Steam) Sands of Aura (Epic Games Store)

Expect the next announcement of GeForce NOW-supported titles to arrive next Thursday, May 1. This should contain information about almost all the games Nvidia plans to bring in during the new month to its service too.

As always, keep in mind that, unlike subscription services like Game Pass, a copy of a game must be owned by the GeForce NOW member (or at least have a license via PC Game Pass) to start playing via Nvidia's cloud servers.

