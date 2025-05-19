OnePlus Pad 3 incoming on June 5 with seamless iOS syncing

OnePlus is all set to launch a new Android tablet, the OnePlus Pad 3. Notably, it is the successor to the OnePlus Pad 2, which was launched in August of last year. While the official details of the OnePlus Pad 3 are under wraps, it is already available in China under the name OnePlus Pad 2 Pro.

OnePlus announced the launch via its official European handle on X, hinting at the features of the upcoming OnePlus Pad 2 tablet. The company has confirmed that the tablet will be powered by Qualcomm's latest and greatest, the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

The company has also suggested upgrading its in-house multitasking feature, Open Canvas. Open Canvas is one of the best multitasking features on Android. It was first introduced in the 2023 OnePlus Open foldable phone and later expanded to tablets and smartphones.

Meet the all-new OnePlus Pad 3—powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite, featuring an upgraded Open Canvas for next-level multitasking, and now with seamless iOS syncing. All wrapped in a stunning Storm Blue finish.

Launching 5 June 2025. Built for work, play, and everything in between.… pic.twitter.com/mrghLWQ8ve — OnePlus Europe (@OnePlus_Europe) May 19, 2025

There is also a mention of "seamless iOS syncing." While exact details aren't known, the feature could allow users to wirelessly transfer files or other data between their Android tablet and any iOS device.

OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus Pad 3 will launch in Storm Blue on June 5, 2025. The official page for the tablet is also live, suggesting the launch will happen at 2:30 AM EST. Interested users can head over to the website and subscribe for $30 off or stand a chance to win the OnePlus 13R for free.

There are also exclusive pre-order deals, such as two gifts of up to $269, which could include a OnePlus Pad 3 Smart Keyboard, a OnePlus Stylo 2, or a OnePlus Pad 3 Folio Case. Then, a trade-in program will offer up to $100 off in exchange for an eligible device. Students will get an extra $10 off.