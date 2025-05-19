Samsung Q990F 11.1.4 Dolby Atmos 2025 soundbar with wireless subwoofer gets first discount

Samsung's Q990F 11.1.4 channel soundbar with Dolby Atmos has received its first big discount. This is Samsung's current flagship and users as well as the tech press feel that the product provides good value for the price it asks for. Now with a $400 discount, the Q990F becomes an even better deal (purchase link under the specs list below).

Soundbars are often a convenient way to set up home theaters and one of the most important things in a theatee-like setup is the bass. The Q990F is an 11.1.4 channel system and thus packs a single subwoofer. However, the subwoofer houses two opposite-facing 8-inch subwoofer drivers.

Thus, together they move around the same amount of air as a single 12-inch subwoofer unit. In addition to increasing the bass by +3 dB, dual opposing drivers are also said to help reduce vibrations of the subwoofer cabinet by cancelling out the resonance.

Samsung also says that the bass is "AI-optimized" but we are not sure if it actually helps or if it's just a buzz term here.

Aside from the bass, dialogue in movies is the second most important thing, and Samsung claims great vocal clarity from its front speakers thanks to AVA (Active Voice Amplifier) Pro feature that is said to detect noise disturbances and amplify dialogue to make it more audible over such surrounding noises.

The other technical specs, like connectivity, are given below:

HDMI In: 2

HDMI Out: 1

HDMI ARC: Yes(eARC)

HDMI CEC: Yes

Optical In: 1

Bluetooth 5.3

Wi-Fi: Yes

USB Music Playback: No

Get the Samsung Q990F at the links below:

SAMSUNG Q990F 11.1.4ch Q Series Subwoofer + Rear Speaker, Wireless Dolby Atmos, Q-Symphony, Game Mode Pro, Adaptive Sound (HW-Q990F, 2025): $1599.99 (Amazon US) || $1597.99 (Amazon US)

