Fresh leak gives us a peek into the specifications of the upcoming OnePlus Pad 2

The saturated Android tablet market is soon going to get one more product, which could make things exciting again. OnePlus is all set to officially launch a new tablet at an event on July 16. The tablet is the OnePlus Pad 2, the successor to the OnePlus Pad launched in 2023.

Thanks to tipster Ishan Agarwal on X, we have an inside scoop on the specifications of the upcoming OnePlus Pad 2. According to the tipster, the global version of the OnePlus Pad 2 is allegedly the rebranded OnePlus Pad Pro, which was recently unveiled in China.

As per the information provided by the tipster, the OnePlus Pad 2 is tipped to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. The display on the tablet would allegedly measure 12.1 inches 144Hz IPS LCD and have 3000x2120 pixel resolution with Dolby Vision and a peak brightness of 900 nits.

A new flagship Android tablet is coming to 🇮🇳 India.



Exclusive: OnePlus Pad 2 global variant full specs ⬇️



- Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

- 12.1" 3000x2120p 144Hz IPS LCD w/ Dolby Vision & 900-nits peak brightness

- 8/128GB & 12/256GB

- 6 speakers

- 9,510mAH, 67W SUPERVOOC

- 13MP main,… pic.twitter.com/jC6U8w4T3R — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) July 6, 2024

The OnePlus Pad is rumored to come in two configurations: 8GB RAM/128GB storage and 12GB RAM/256GB storage. The audio quality on the device is expected to be good, as the OnePlus Pad 2 is rumored to pack six speakers.

Under the hood, the OnePlus Pad 2 is purported to be juiced by a 9,510mAh battery that would support 67W SUPERVOOC fast charging. Speaking of cameras, the OnePlus Pad 2 is speculated to pack a 13MP primary camera and an 8MP front camera for selfies.

The big news is that OnePlus has leaped from using a MediaTek chipset to a Snapdragon SoC inside its upcoming tablet. OnePlus is already marketing the OnePlus Pad 2 as the "most powerful Android tablet," strongly suggesting that better optimization of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. If the leak is true, then the OnePlus Pad 2 is going to be the first Android tablet powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.

The tipster further added that OnePlus could also launch the OnePlus Stylo 2 stylus pen, Smart Keyboard, and Folio Case alongside the OnePlus Pad 2 tablet in India. All these accessories are also expected to launch in the US as well.