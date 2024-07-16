OnePlus takes on iPad and Galaxy Tab with the new OnePlus Pad 2

Today, OnePlus launched the OnePlus Pad 2, a new premium Android tablet with an affordable price tag compared to the Apple iPad Pro and Samsung Galaxy Tab S series. The new OnePlus Pad 2 is a huge upgrade from its predecessor.
This tablet is now powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. Thanks to its 12.1-inch 3K display with 303 PPI, a 144Hz refresh rate, and 900 nits peak brightness, you can enjoy content in ultra-bright, vivid detail. The OnePlus Pad 2 comes with a 9510mAh battery that delivers over 40 days of standby and 12 hours of YouTube video streaming.
With SUPERVOOC fast-charging technology, you can fully charge the tablet in just over 80 minutes. Despite the large battery size, the OnePlus Pad 2 is just 6.49mm thin and weighs 584 grams. In terms of connectivity, the OnePlus Pad 2 supports Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be), Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac), 802.11a/b/g/n, and dual-band Wi-Fi. It also supports Bluetooth BR/EDR/BLE and Bluetooth 5.4.
OnePlus has packed six upgraded speakers to deliver an enhanced sound experience when consuming content on this tablet. To complete the tablet experience, the OnePlus Pad 2 also comes with an optional stylus and keyboard.
The OnePlus Stylo 2 replicates the feel of writing on paper with a near-instant response and subtle vibration feedback. The new OnePlus Smart Keyboard, magnetically connected or detached, delivers a seamless typing experience.
OnePlus has also included several new software experiences to elevate the OnePlus Pad 2 tablet experience:
- Create a compelling personalized soundscape with precisely positioned, crystal-clear audio sources in a virtual hemisphere.
- Multitask like a pro by seamlessly dragging and dropping files between apps.
- Switch between a two-left and one-right or a one-left and two-right layout.
- Fine-tune your visuals with granular controls and enjoy a full-screen experience like no other.
- Scan any document for auto-corrected, smoothly generated PDF files with one tap.
- Effortlessly edit photos with AI Smart Cutout.
- Secure One-Touch Transmission turbocharges large file transfers from your phone to your tablet.
- Video and Image Sync lets you shoot raw with your phone and edit on your tablet.
Pricing and Availability:
- India - 39,999 INR - August 1st
- UK and Europe - 549 Euros/499 GBP - August 1st (Pre-order starts today)
- North America - 549 USD - July 30th (Pre-order starts today)
Source: OnePlus
