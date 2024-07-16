OnePlus takes on iPad and Galaxy Tab with the new OnePlus Pad 2

Today, OnePlus launched the OnePlus Pad 2, a new premium Android tablet with an affordable price tag compared to the Apple iPad Pro and Samsung Galaxy Tab S series. The new OnePlus Pad 2 is a huge upgrade from its predecessor.

This tablet is now powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. Thanks to its 12.1-inch 3K display with 303 PPI, a 144Hz refresh rate, and 900 nits peak brightness, you can enjoy content in ultra-bright, vivid detail. The OnePlus Pad 2 comes with a 9510mAh battery that delivers over 40 days of standby and 12 hours of YouTube video streaming.

With SUPERVOOC fast-charging technology, you can fully charge the tablet in just over 80 minutes. Despite the large battery size, the OnePlus Pad 2 is just 6.49mm thin and weighs 584 grams. In terms of connectivity, the OnePlus Pad 2 supports Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be), Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac), 802.11a/b/g/n, and dual-band Wi-Fi. It also supports Bluetooth BR/EDR/BLE and Bluetooth 5.4.

OnePlus has packed six upgraded speakers to deliver an enhanced sound experience when consuming content on this tablet. To complete the tablet experience, the OnePlus Pad 2 also comes with an optional stylus and keyboard.

The OnePlus Stylo 2 replicates the feel of writing on paper with a near-instant response and subtle vibration feedback. The new OnePlus Smart Keyboard, magnetically connected or detached, delivers a seamless typing experience.

OnePlus has also included several new software experiences to elevate the OnePlus Pad 2 tablet experience:

Create a compelling personalized soundscape with precisely positioned, crystal-clear audio sources in a virtual hemisphere.

Multitask like a pro by seamlessly dragging and dropping files between apps.

Switch between a two-left and one-right or a one-left and two-right layout.

Fine-tune your visuals with granular controls and enjoy a full-screen experience like no other.

Scan any document for auto-corrected, smoothly generated PDF files with one tap.

Effortlessly edit photos with AI Smart Cutout.

Secure One-Touch Transmission turbocharges large file transfers from your phone to your tablet.

Video and Image Sync lets you shoot raw with your phone and edit on your tablet.

Pricing and Availability:

India - 39,999 INR - August 1st

UK and Europe - 549 Euros/499 GBP - August 1st (Pre-order starts today)

North America - 549 USD - July 30th (Pre-order starts today)

Source: OnePlus